Bomb squad called to 'possible unexploded' World War Two device in Northampton town centre

The bomb squad has been called to a “possible unexploded” World War Two device found in Northampton town centre.

Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way are all closed today (Friday April 28) while emergency services deal with the incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are currently in attendance in Northampton town centre to reports of a possible unexploded World War II bomb.

Spring Boroughs building site is cordoned off.

“A number of road closures have been put in place including Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way.

“The EOD are en-route to the scene and have advised residents in the local area to stay inside their homes for the time being.

“Motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid this area and find alternative routes until further notice.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”