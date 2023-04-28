Pictures and video from scene of 'possible unexploded' World War Two bomb in Northampton

A building site is cordoned off

Police have a number of streets cordoned off in Northampton town centre as a “possible unexploded” World War Two bomb has been found.

Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way are all closed today (Friday April 28) while emergency services deal with the incident. The cordon is in place around the Spring Boroughs building site, where Northampton Partnership Homes is working to build new flats.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are currently in attendance in Northampton town centre to reports of a possible unexploded World War II bomb.

“A number of road closures have been put in place including Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way.

“The EOD are en-route to the scene and have advised residents in the local area to stay inside their homes for the time being.

“Motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid this area and find alternative routes until further notice.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”

It is expected that it will take EOD one to two hours to arrive.

Here are pictures from the scene in Northampton town centre.

More to follow.

