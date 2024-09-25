Pictures of Billing Aquadrome under water as seven flood warnings remain in place across Northampton
Across the town and surrounding areas, seven flood warnings are still in place, as issued by the Environment Agency.
Flooding hit Northampton after 48 hours of torrential rain on Sunday and Monday (September 22 and 23). Many road and homes were flooded, and Billing Aquadrome has been evacuated.
The River Nene in Northampton town centre also burst its banks earlier this week. One boat sank and residents on other house boats had to be rescued.
Environment Agency flood warnings still in place today (September 25)
- Areas near Wootton Brook (Collingtree, Merefield, Shelfleys)
- Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site
- Isolated properties near the River Nene from Cogenhoe to Great Doddington
- Low lying area close to the River Great Oure and River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell
- River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks
- River Nene in Wellingborough
- River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove
The warnings for Dallington Brook and Grendon Brook, which were in place earlier this week, have been removed.
Each warning varies, however residents in the areas covered by the warnings are advised to take extra care, avoid contact with flood water, remain safe and be aware of local surroundings.
A further 10 flood alerts remain in place across the county.
A 17-hour yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued by the Met Office for all of Northamptonshire. The warning is in place from 5pm Thursday (September 26) until 10am Friday (September 27).
