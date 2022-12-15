Northamptonshire weather forecaster reports COLDEST morning for 12 years

A Northamptonshire weather forecaster is reporting that today (December 15) was the coldest morning in the county for 12 years.

According to NN Weather, temperatures hit -12C in the west of the county - Daventry and surrounding areas - at around 7am.

In Northampton and Kettering, temperatures were -5C at around 7am.

Jamie from NN Weather tweeted: “A widespread severe frost in the county on what is our coldest morning for 12 years (since December 2010).”

By 9am, temperatures had risen in Daventry to around -5C, but some parts of the county remained as low as -9C. At 9am, Corby and Northampton were both still -5C.

Earlier this week, warnings were issued by Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service about entering frozen lakes, after three young boys died in Solihull.

These freezing temperatures come just months after a temperature of 38.2C was recorded, which is the highest in the county since records began.

