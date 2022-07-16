Extreme heat: Do Not Travel with East Midlands Railway on Tuesday 19 July

As a result of the extreme heat and speed restrictions on Tuesday 19 July, customers are strongly urged not to travel by rail.

Extreme heat affecting the East Midlands

The Met Office has issued a ‘red extreme heat’ warning as temperatures in the East Midlands and London are forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius. As the track is typically 20 degrees warmer than the air above, this extreme heat can cause the track to buckle and bend which poses a serious safety risk to our Intercity trains which travel at speeds between 100 and 125 miles per hour.

As a result and to keep everyone safe, a speed limit of just 60 miles per hour will be in place between Sheffield, Nottingham and Bedford. Speeds will be limited further to just 20 miles per hour between Bedford and London.

To find out more about how extreme heat can affect the railway, visit Network Rail’s website.

EMR services

Trains on our Intercity and Connect routes will be limited to running at a speeds of up to 50mph, instead of operating at speeds of up to 125mph. This will affect trains in both directions between London St Pancras / Nottingham and Sheffield.

Intercity Service

We will be running a very limited early morning train service to / from London St Pancras from Derby and Nottingham.

All other trains on our Intercity route will run from Sheffield / Nottingham to Leicester in both directions for the duration of the day.

Connect Service

There will be no train service between Corby and London St Pancras on Tuesday 19th July.