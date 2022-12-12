Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service issued a warning about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds, like this one in Abington Park.

An urgent warning has been issued by Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds.

In the aftermath of a tragedy whereby three young boys have died at a frozen lake in the Midlands, the fire service posted a picture of lake at Abington Park, which is currently frozen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service tweeted: “It may look pretty but we can't stress enough - never go onto frozen lakes, ponds, canals or reservoirs and stay away from edges to avoid accidentally slipping in. Even while taking these photos we observed people testing the ice.”

The fire service also directed to the RLSS’ winter water safety information page.