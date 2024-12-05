Northampton's winter light trail at Delapre Abbey CLOSED today due to weather warning for wind
The winter light trail is an annual Christmas event, which sees more than a mile of ‘larger than life’ illuminations, soundscapes and interactive displays around the abbey’s grounds and woodland.
It was due to launch for 2024 on Friday November 22, but had to be pushed back because of Storm Bert.
Now, today’s sessions have also been cancelled as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3pm today until 3am on Friday (December 6). Winds are expected to reach up to 50mph.
Posting on social media, organiser said: “Due to a severe weather warning in the Northampton area this Thursday December 5, we will unfortunately need to close the Winter Light Trail for your safety. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause you, but you and your family's safety is our highest priority.
“We are sincerely sorry to disrupt your plans, but your safety is our priority and unfortunately the weather is out of our control."
The apres bar and chalets will also be closed.
Anyone with tickets booked for the trail and/or the chalets will be emailed with further information on what to do next.
The organisers say the closure will currently only affect Thursday. There is, however, a further weather warning in place for wind and rain from 3pm on Friday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday (December 8).
For more information, visit the event’s website.