Take a sneak peek at Northampton's winter light trail as festive event launches TODAY

This year, there will be more than a mile of ‘larger than life’ illuminations, soundscapes and interactive displays around the abbey’s grounds and woodland.

There will also be fun fair rides, an apres ski lodge bar, independent food vendors and marshmallow toasting.

The attraction will be open until New Year’s Eve and there will be several sessions available each day, however pre-booking is required. Book by searching ‘Northampton winter light trail’.

Chronicle & Echo was invited to see the light trail ahead of the opening.

Take a look at the pictures below for a sneak peek of Delapre Abbey’s winter light trail.

1 . Delapre's winter light trail 2024 Take a sneak peek at the trail before it opens to the public tonight (Friday November 22). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

