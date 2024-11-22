Take a sneak peek at Northampton's winter light trail as festive event launches TODAY

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:06 GMT
The annual winter light trail at Northampton’s Delapre Abbey opens to the public today (Friday November 22).

This year, there will be more than a mile of ‘larger than life’ illuminations, soundscapes and interactive displays around the abbey’s grounds and woodland.

There will also be fun fair rides, an apres ski lodge bar, independent food vendors and marshmallow toasting.

The attraction will be open until New Year’s Eve and there will be several sessions available each day, however pre-booking is required. Book by searching ‘Northampton winter light trail’.

Chronicle & Echo was invited to see the light trail ahead of the opening.

Take a look at the pictures below for a sneak peek of Delapre Abbey’s winter light trail.

1. Delapre's winter light trail 2024

Take a sneak peek at the trail before it opens to the public tonight (Friday November 22). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Delapre's winter light trail 2024

Take a sneak peek at the trail before it opens to the public tonight (Friday November 22). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Delapre's winter light trail 2024

Take a sneak peek at the trail before it opens to the public tonight (Friday November 22). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Delapre's winter light trail 2024

Take a sneak peek at the trail before it opens to the public tonight (Friday November 22). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

