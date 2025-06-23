Watch a Met Office map showing where and when temperatures will rise this week.

A Met Office map shows how temperatures are forecast to climb again this week.

Temperatures are predicted to peak at 26°C in Northampton at around 16:00 on June 25.

East Midlands Met Office weather forecast

June 23 night

Cloud thickening up from the west through the evening, bringing some rain or drizzle to the Derbyshire hills, possibly heavy towards the end of the night, drier elsewhere. Breezy. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

June 24

Fairly cloudy with isolated showers possible through the day, although most areas likely staying dry. Sunny spells breaking out through the afternoon. Feeling warm in the sun. Breezy. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

June 25 to June 27

Breezy with occasional sunny spells and isolated showers Wednesday. Rain overnight, and then heavy showers possible on Thursday. Windy Friday, with isolated showers. Warm or very warm Wednesday and Friday.

