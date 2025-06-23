REVEALED: How many queries your West Northamptonshire councillor raised in a three-year period – as WNC plans to raise allowances
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request shared with the Chronicle & Echo has revealed the number of member enquiries raised by West Northamptonshire councillors between April 2021 and March 2024 – offering a glimpse into which councillors were most active in raising concerns and casework on behalf of residents.
At the top of the list is Independent councillor Julie Davenport, who submitted a staggering 1,891 member enquiries – more than triple the next highest on the list.
She is followed by former Conservative councillors Sam Rumens (538) and Mike Hallam (466), with Labour councillors Janice Duffy (341), Danielle Stone (326), and Emma Roberts (263) also among the most active. All five are no longer councillors.
On Thursday (June 26), WNC will prepare to vote on a proposal to raise councillor allowances from July 2025, based on recommendations by the council’s Independent Remuneration Panel.
Under the proposed new scheme, the basic allowance for councillors would rise to £16,454.33 per year, an increase of 2.5 percent. On top of that, those in special roles would receive significantly more.
The total cost of the new scheme is estimated at £1.66 million. The report notes that councillors are only allowed to claim one allowance, even if they hold multiple roles.
Reacting to the proposed rise, councillor Julie Davenport – who topped the FOI list – called for more transparency in councillor workload.
She said: “Some councillors work very hard for their allowances but many do not. I do think that with the allowance from the taxpayer, councils should start publishing the work every councillor does to earn that money, bearing in mind most councillors have a full-time job and some also have a family to juggle with their councillor duties and some are a chair of a committee as well.
“I’ve never agreed with what committee chairs earn, which is more than their basic allowance, for attending 6–10 meetings a year as the chair.
“Councillors do not have to take that allowance. They can advise Democratic Services if they just want a certain percentage of the money, and I do know of one who did not take any allowance.”
It is important to note that the make-up of WNC has now changed. The May 2025 local elections saw Reform UK win full control of the council, taking 42 of the 76 seats. The new Reform majority is now expected to make a final decision on the proposed allowance increases on Thursday (June 26). Member enquiries are requests or questions from elected council members to council departments, often on behalf of residents or for information gathering.
FULL LIST: Councillor Member Enquiries, 2021–2024
(FOI data seen by the Chronicle & Echo)
Councillor Name | Enquiries | Party
Julie Davenport | 1891 | Independent
Sam Rumens | 538 | Conservative
Mike Hallam | 466 | Conservative
Janice Duffy | 341 | Labour
Danielle Stone | 326 | Labour
Emma Roberts | 263 | Labour
Keith Holland-Delamere | 214 | Labour
Winston Strachan | 204 | Labour
Rufia Ashraf | 190 | Labour
Adam Brown | 159 | Conservative
Daniel Lister | 145 | Conservative
Catherine Russell | 129 | Labour
Nigel Hinch | 109 | Conservative
Gareth Eales | 107 | Labour
Paul Joyce | 106 | Labour
James Hill | 98 | Conservative
Bob Purser | 96 | Labour
Dennis Meredith | 96 | Liberal Democrat
Zoe Smith | 93 | Labour
Ian McCord | 87 | Independent
Stephen Clarke | 81 | Conservative
Andre Savage | 80 | Conservative
Rupert Frost | 79 | Conservative
Anamul Haque | 76 | Labour
Nick Sturges-Alex | 75 | Conservative
Pinder Chauhan | 69 | Conservative
Phil Bignell | 68 | Conservative
Karen Cooper | 67 | Conservative
Matt Golby | 64 | Conservative
David Smith | 64 | Conservative
Wendy Randall | 63 | Labour
Jonathan Harris | 63 | Liberal Democrat
Anna King | 59 | Conservative
Rosie Humphreys | 59 | Liberal Democrat
Jamie Lane | 57 | Conservative
Ken Pritchard | 54 | Conservative
Alison Eastwood | 54 | Conservative
Ray Connolly | 51 | Conservative
Phil Larratt | 50 | Conservative
Cecile Irving-Swift | 47 | Conservative
John Shephard | 46 | Conservative
Rosie Herring | 45 | Conservative
Dermot Bambridge | 45 | Conservative
Fiona Cole | 42 | Conservative
Harry Barrett | 40 | Labour
Terrie Eales | 40 | Labour
Charles Manners | 34 | Conservative
Louisa Fowler | 33 | Conservative
Jonathan Nunn | 29 | Conservative
Sue Sharps | 29 | Labour
Koulla Jolley | 24 | Labour
Brian Sargent | 24 | Conservative
Fiona Baker | 22 | Conservative
Andrew Kilbride | 22 | Conservative
Antony Bagot-Webb | 21 | Conservative
Suresh Patel | 21 | Conservative
Stephen Hibbert | 19 | Conservative
Paul Clark | 17 | Independent
Rebecca Breese | 16 | Conservative
Sally Beardsworth | 16 | Liberal Democrat
Lizzy Bowen | 14 | Conservative
Mohamed Rahman | 14 | Conservative
Mike Warren | 12 | Conservative
Cheryl Hawes | 12 | Conservative
Paul Dyball | 11 | Conservative
Michael Brown | 8 | Conservative
Imran Chowdury | 8 | Conservative
Walter Tarasiewicz | 7 | Labour
Alan Chantler | 7 | Conservative
Jamal Alwahabi | 6 | Labour
Andrew Grant | 3 | Conservative
Penny Flavell | 3 | Conservative
Jo Gilford | 3 | Conservative
Muna Cali | 3 | Labour
