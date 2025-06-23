Housing provider ranked in top 20 biggest builders in industry survey

Amplius homes under construction.

A leading housing provider with more than 8,500 homes in Northamptonshire has been named in the top 20 biggest builders in an annual survey.

Amplius, which has an office in Rushden, completed 896 new homes last year, including 388 for affordable rent and 108 for social rent.

This ranked the organisation 16th in the Inside Housing Biggest Builders survey.

Amplius has also been ranked seventh for the number of new homes started in the last year, having started 975 homes in the 12-month period.

Its predicted completion of 1,044 homes in 2025/2026 places the organisation 14th in that category.

This is the first time Amplius has featured in the survey since it was created following the merger of Longhurst Group and Grand Union Housing Group.

Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “We have an ambitious development programme which will see us build around 1,000 homes each year.

“It’s positive news to see Amplius rank highly in each of these categories and this shows that we’re well on our way to achieving our aims already.

“Like most in the sector, we’ve faced some challenges, but all my colleagues in the Development and Sales Team have worked very hard to overcome these and deliver such a brilliant performance.

“We’re helping people realise their homeownership dreams, while also providing high-quality homes at an affordable rental price and in turn doing our bit to help tackle the housing crisis faced by the country.

“Our strong relationships with local authorities and developers across our operating region have certainly helped us achieve these results.”