Met Office issues weather warning across Northampton for rain, which could lead to more flooding
A weather warning for rain has been issued for Northampton, which could lead to further flooding.
Met Office has issued the yellow warning from midday today (Thursday January 4) until 3am Friday (January 5).
The weather authority says that another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground, “may lead to further flooding and travel disruption”.
It also warns of flooded roads, difficult driving conditions, possible power cuts, delays to public transport and potential flooding of homes and businesses.
The warning covers Northampton, the south of the county, parts of the north of the county and most of east and south England.
It comes after several warnings were issued earlier this week, due to Storm Henk.
The heavy rain and bad wind has left parts of Northampton flooded, including Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site, which have been evacuated over the last two days. As water levels rose in on the River Nene, flood gates opened and flood sirens were set off.
A multi-agency rescue mission was carried out yesterday (Wednesday January 3) at Billing Aquadrome, where firefighters and other emergency workers brought 31 people to safety.
As well as the weather warning, a flood warning also remains in place for the two holiday parks and the surrounding area. The Environment Agency warns people in the area to “remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings” and to avoid contact with flood water. An update from the agency is due to be issued before 4pm today.