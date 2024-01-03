Hundreds of properties have been ravaged by the flooding as owners flee for safety

Watch this incredibly sad footage of flooding which has ravaged a holiday park in Northampton and damaged hundreds of properties.

Billing Aquadrome and the surrounding areas is feeling the devastating effects of heavy rainfall from Storm Henk.

Drone pilot Alan Smith, aged 74, went down to Billing Mill this morning (Wednesday) and captured the devastating view from above the site.

This is what Billing Aquadrome looked like on Wednesday morning (January 3) following heavy rainfall from Storm Henk the previous two days

Alan said: “The caravans are just floating. It’s absolutely dreadful. The car park where I was standing yesterday is now under water, near Billing Mill. All around the Billing Mill is flowing through through the old pub. It’s a mess down there. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it. If you put mobile homes on a flood plain, it’s a bit like putting tents on a railway line and complaining about the trains knocking the tents down.”

This morning, the Environment Agency’s flood warning was escalated to “severe” and a “danger to life”. This has now been de-escalated, but there is still a flood alert in place.

The warning covers the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks including the Riverside Business Park and Crow Lane Industrial Estate and tells people in the area to “act now” and “please evacuate the area”.

Many residents and holidaymakers at Billing Aquadrome fled their properties on Tuesday (January 2) after the flood siren was sounded by the site management. The nearby Cogenhoe Caravan Park has also been evacuated.

Administrators managing Billing Aquadrome have issued a very brief statement today (Wednesday) following the sounding of the flood siren.

The administrators said: “Park is now in full evacuation, no access will be given until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.” They have been contacted for further comment by this newspaper but have not yet responded.

Northamptonshire Police have said a multi-agency response is underway to evacuate the final remaining residents at the site, which is believed to be around 130 people.

The Local Resilience Forum (LRF), which manages emergency planning in the county, has coordinated the evacuation of most residents at Billing Aquadrome over the previous days, led by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and supported by specially trained volunteers from Northamptonshire Search and Rescue (NSAR).

A spokesperson for the LRF said: “While we cannot compel anyone to leave, we are strongly advising people to come with us now so we can bring them to safety in a controlled and coordinated way during daylight hours.“While site management will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with the LRF and Environment Agency, anyone who chooses to stay does so at their own risk, so we really do want people to make that choice to come now.”

This morning (Wednesday), the Environment Agency's flood warning for the River Nene close to Billing Aquadrome has been updated, after being in place since New Year’s Day (January 1).

Posted on the Environment Agency’s website, the warning says: “This is a severe flood warning for the Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks. This warning has been issued due to deep and fast flowing water and a rapid onset of flooding. This means there is danger to life and you must act now.

"Call 999 if in immediate danger, follow advice from emergency services, keep yourself and your family safe. Severe flooding is expected imminently.

"Water levels are continuing to rise on the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks, the water may be deep and fast flowing.

"Please evacuate the area.”