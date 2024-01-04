Flood warnings still in place for two evacuated Northampton caravan parks following Storm Henk

The Environment Agency says the warnings will be updated by 4pm today (Thursday January 4)

Flood warnings for two evacuated Northampton caravan parks are still in place this morning (Thursday January 4).

Both Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site have been evacuated or closed due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall since the start of the new year.

Storm Henk saw weather warnings in place and torrential rain, which triggered flood gates to open and flood sirens to sound in the area as River Nene water levels increased.

Flooding of the River Nene in Northampton on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Pictured between Brackmills Industrial Estate and White Mills Marina - including Billing Aquadrome. Photo: David Jackson.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Billing Aquadrome, including the rescue of 31 on Wednesday (January 3). Cogenhoe Mill shut on Tuesday (January 2), following advice from the Environment Agency and other authorities. For a short period of time in the early hours of Wednesday, the flood warning was escalated to “severe” and “danger to life”. It was de-escalated by around 9am.

Now, the warning remains in place, with an update expected by 4pm, according to the Environment Agency.

The warning says: “The River Nene will continue to remain high for the next few days. Low lying areas near to the River Nene are already flooded. Billing Aquadrome has been evacuated. Further isolated and scattered showers are expected over the next few days which will keep the river levels high.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”