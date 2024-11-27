Deep and fast flowing water remains at Billing Aquadrome as ‘danger to life’ warning continues into day three

A severe flood warning remains in force covering Billing Aquadrome and the surrounding business parks as the ‘major incident’ enters its third day.

The Environment Agency updated the ‘act now’ top level alert at 7.12pm on Tuesday night after it first issued it in the early hours of Monday morning.

The warning now reads: “The severe flood warning for the Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks remains in force, due to deep and fast flowing water which remains on the park.

"The situation remains hazardous. This means there is danger to life and you must act now.

Residents have been evacuated from the holiday park once again, after Storm Bert caused chaos across the town. Photo: Tomas Frohawk

“Call 999 if in immediate danger and follow advice from emergency services. Keep yourself and your family safe. Severe flooding is expected to continue.

"Please stay evacuated from the area. We will be closely monitoring the situation.”

An evacuation of around 1,000 people began when the all too familiar sirens went off at around 3.30am on Monday – for a fourth time this year.

Some people remained at the site and were then cut off by flood water and needed rescuing by specialist Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service boats.

Around 100 people spent two nights sleeping in emergency shelter at Lings Forum Leisure Centre. West Northants Council (WNC) said that the shelter would close on Wednesday and everyone who needed it would be housed in temporary accommodation.

It is thought around nine people remain on site at Billing – despite the warnings.

On Monday afternoon authorities declared a major incident in Northamptonshire after heavy rainfall during Storm Bert on Saturday and Sunday led to significant flooding across the county.

As well as the severe warning at flooding, there are also 10 flood warnings in and around Northampton and 11 flood alerts. Video credit: Richard Durham