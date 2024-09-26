AMBER weather warning issued for rain across Northamptonshire as further flooding 'likely'

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An amber weather warning for more rain across Northamptonshire has been issued, as further flooding is “likely”.

The Met Office has issued the more serious warning, which covers all of Northamptonshire. It is in place from 6pm today (Thursday September 26) until 6am Friday (September 27).

Northamptonshire has already been battered by torrential rain this week, which has led to flooding across the county, with devastating effects to residents’ home and lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new warning says: “Heavy rain is likely to cause flooding and transport disruption this evening and overnight.”

Flooding in Northampton earlier this week.Flooding in Northampton earlier this week.
Flooding in Northampton earlier this week.

People are warned of difficult driving conditions, likely flooding, public transport delays and some power cuts and loss of other services.

The warning is in place for a chunk of central England. A yellow weather warning for rain remains in place for most of south and east England and south Wales.

Local forecaster, NN Weather, says “30 – 40mm of rain, perhaps as much as 60mm”, is expected.

Flood warnings remain in place across Northamptonshire. Keep up top date with flood warnings on the Environment Agency website.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireMet OfficeEnglandEnvironment Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.