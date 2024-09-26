AMBER weather warning issued for rain across Northamptonshire as further flooding 'likely'
The Met Office has issued the more serious warning, which covers all of Northamptonshire. It is in place from 6pm today (Thursday September 26) until 6am Friday (September 27).
Northamptonshire has already been battered by torrential rain this week, which has led to flooding across the county, with devastating effects to residents’ home and lives.
The new warning says: “Heavy rain is likely to cause flooding and transport disruption this evening and overnight.”
People are warned of difficult driving conditions, likely flooding, public transport delays and some power cuts and loss of other services.
The warning is in place for a chunk of central England. A yellow weather warning for rain remains in place for most of south and east England and south Wales.
Local forecaster, NN Weather, says “30 – 40mm of rain, perhaps as much as 60mm”, is expected.
