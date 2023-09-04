Thousands of motorists to be affected as busy route into Northampton set to be partially closed for another three weeks

A major road in Northampton is set to be closed for another three weeks – affecting thousands of motorists with further delays into town.

The A4500 between Harpole and Upton remains partially closed, despite assurances from the council and construction workers that the five-month project would be completed on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the start of the works, on April 1, thousands of motorists trying to get into town have been stuck in long queues as the road is reduced to one lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works on the A4500 near Upton are set to finish on September 21 instead of the initial September 1 completion date

Many motorists are also not zip-merging, which is further adding to the traffic chaos, according to some sources.

Works were expected to be finished on September 1 but that timeline has since been pushed back to September 21.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s cabinet member in charge of highways, said: “While conducting the work, the contractors came across numerous additional services and drainage systems that were not documented in any previous surveys. Despite their best efforts to excavate based on the existing design and available information, the sheer complexity of these unforeseen services made it impossible to proceed as originally planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The works faced an additional setback after a water main belonging to Anglian Water burst on the main carriageway, causing further disruption.

“Due to this unexpected delay and the need for additional work, the timeline has been extended until 21 September. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work diligently to complete these works.”