Here's when major roadworks lasting five months on busy Northampton road will start

Thousands of motorists are set to be affected by FIVE-MONTH major works on an extremely busy road in and out of Northampton – here’s when they start.

Signs have recently gone up on the stretch of the A4500 between Harpole and Upton advertising major roadworks.

The signs say that the works are set to begin from April 3 until September 1. "We apologise for any inconvenience,” the sign reads.

This newspaper contacted West Northants Council (WNC) for more information.

Conservative councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member in charge of highways, said the works are part of a new housing development in the area.

Councillor Larratt said: “WNC and our contractor, Kier, are working with the developer to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

"The works are essential to connect utilities to the new housing development.

"The only lane closure will be on the eastbound carriageway heading towards Northampton, and there will be no closures towards the access for the M1.

"People are advised to stay up to date by visiting: one.network.”

It has been traffic chaos in the Harpole and Duston area since the summer as three housing developments are all being built at the same time, which will see hundreds of properties built in fields between Duston and Harpole.

However, the next set of works in Berrywood Road are set to take place in April, according to WNC.