FIVE month major roadworks causing long delays in Northampton set to finish on time...but get ready for the next lot

FIVE month roadworks causing long delays on a busy route into Northampton are set to finish on time...but get ready for the next lot coming soon.

Major roadworks on the A4500 between Harpole and Upton started on April 3 and have been confirmed to finish on time on September 1.

Since the start of the works thousands of motorists trying to get into town have been stuck in long queues.

Works on the A4500 are set to finish on September 1 as planned, say WNC

Conservative councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member in charge of highways, said the works are essential to connect utilities to a new housing development in the area.

West Northants Council (WNC) confirmed to this newspaper that the works are set to finish as planned on September 1.

However, WNC also revealed that motorists can expect to face further delays in October when National Grid close a lane for two weeks between October 2 and October 18.

A WNC spokeswoman said: “We anticipate that works on A4500 will be complete on time on September 1 and thank residents and road users for their patience during this time as we bring forward the housing scheme which provides essential homes for the area.”

There are three-way traffic lights in place in the Berrywood Road/Sandy Lane area until December while work is complete to construct a new roundabout

Elsewhere in the area, Sandy Lane is currently closed from Harpole to Duston while contractors Chasetown continue to construct a new roundabout, also to accommodate multiple new housing developments in the area.

Sandy Lane has been closed since June 12 and will remain closed until March 31 next year.

There are currently three-way traffic lights in place on Berrywood Road, New Sandy Lane, and Roman Road until December while Chasetown construct a roundabout, delaying thousands in the process.

Duston Parish Council (DPC) has been extremely vocal in its condemnation of all the housing developments and subsequent roadworks taking place at the same time in their area.

Here's what the Sandy Lane junction with Berrywood Road currently looks like

Gary Youens, parish clerk, speaking on behalf of DPC said: “The amount of housing development planned in this area is overwhelming. DPC has concerns with the infrastructure including health services, traffic flow and volume in the local area, lack of affordable housing, impact on wildlife, and the management and need for community infrastructure levy (CIL) to support existing communities.

"We understand that some roadworks are inevitable. However, the length of time that has been proposed for the installation of a roundabout is simply unacceptable. Nine months is far too long to suffer this significant disruption to local residents."

Harpole residents have also voiced their frustrations with a large amount traffic using the village as a rat run.

A WNC spokesman previously said: “We are aware of the issues being raised by the community in Harpole and we’re working with a variety of stakeholders to mitigate them. As soon as we have further information on this we will offer an update.