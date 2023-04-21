Thousands of motorists set to be hit by more roadworks in busy part of Northampton

Thousands of motorists are set to be hit by another set of major roadworks – this time lasting FIVE WEEKS in a busy part of Northampton.

Gas works are set to be carried out by Express Utilities on Berrywood Road between April 24 and June 7.

An Express Utilities spokesman said in a letter: “Express Utilities will be carrying out essential gas works at the above location on Monday, April 24 to Wednesday, June 7.

More roadworks are set for Berrywood Road

“During these works, there will be four way lights in place. To ensure the safety of the public and our operatives. Could you please refrain from parking here whilst works are in place. We will endeavour to keep the duration of our work to a minimum. We appreciate your patience and cooperation whilst these works are being undertaken, and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience.”

The road has been under construction since last summer to accommodate hundreds of new homes being built on land between Harpole and Duston, leaving residents and motorists fuming.

Chair of Duston Parish Council, councillor Paul Enright-King, said: “The roadworks in this area seem to be never ending. People in St Giles Park and the rest of Duston are quite frankly fed up with it all now. Residents have told us they despair and these latest roadworks have gone down like a led balloon.

“Traffic around the Duston School on Berrywood Road at drop off and pick up is usually bedlam at the best of times. There is a long standing desire to somehow ease the congestion around there. Constant roadworks just add to the misery. Long traffic jams is not what is need when exam season is soon to start.”

After these works finish, motorists will then face another set of works lasting nine months, as Sandy Lane will be closed from June 12, 2023 until March 31, 2024 for reconstruction works and the realignment of the road and roundabout.

There are also major works taking place until September on the nearby A4500, which are currently causing long delays.

Councillor Enright-King said: “This is not just inconvenient, it's a violation of our quality of life, and it must be addressed."

West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, councillor Phil Larratt, said he is working to minimise the impact on communities.

Cllr Larratt said: “There is a great deal of development taking place in this area, which we are aware will be causing some disruption for motorists and residents.