The next set of major roadworks in a busy area of Northampton are expected to last TEN MONTHS – and residents are fuming.

The latest roadworks for the Berrywood Road/Sandy Lane area between Harpole and Duston have been announced.

Chasetown Civil Engineering, which is carrying out the works, says Sandy Lane will be closed from June 12, 2023 until March 31, 2024 for reconstruction works and the realignment of the road and roundabout.

Berrywood Road and Sandy Lane have been a construction site since summer 2022

The works are to accommodate multiple new housing developments in the area which will see the population grow by thousands.

Councillor Paul Enright-King, chair of Duston Parish Council, speaking on behalf of his residents, heavily criticised the plans.

Mr Enright-King said: “The residents of Duston are beyond frustrated and absolutely outraged at the constant disruption to our local road network. The situation has become unbearable, particularly for those living in St Giles Park who have been unfairly burdened with all this.

“Duston Parish Council strongly opposed these housing developments precisely because we knew it would add immense pressure to our already overstretched residential roads and local amenities. We understand that some road works are inevitable, but this has gone too far.

“The increased traffic congestion and air pollution for Duston residents is unacceptable, and the road closures and diversions have caused nothing but gridlocks and turned our once peaceful residential roads into rat runs. Also increased traffic from heavy good vehicles will further damage our roads.

“We are now living in fear that this chaos will never end. With the imminent construction of Dallington Grange near Ryehill, we anticipate even more congestion through Duston, which could persist for months, if not years. This is not just inconvenient, it's a violation of our quality of life, and it must be addressed."

West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, councillor Phil Larratt, said he is working to minimise the impact on communities.

Cllr Larratt said: “There is a great deal of development taking place in this area, which we are aware will be causing some disruption for motorists and residents.

"The private development is not being undertaken on behalf of the council. However, we are working closely with a variety of stakeholders, from construction firms to utility companies, to minimise the impact on our communities.

"When this element of the works start in June, we will work with developers to monitor the impact this has and where possible enforce any required changes to reduce effect on residents and businesses.

"The major developments in the area are subject to approval of Construction Management Plans which include details of HGV routing and measures to control construction impacts as far as is reasonable on surrounding amenity.”