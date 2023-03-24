News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
5 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
8 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
10 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Thousands of motorists set to be affected by FIVE-MONTH major roadworks on busy Northampton road - here's when they start

More potential traffic chaos in the area has been announced

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:14 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:14 GMT

Thousands of motorists are set to be affected by FIVE-MONTH major works on an extremely busy road in and out of Northampton – here’s when they start.

Signs have recently gone up on the stretch of the A4500 between Harpole and Upton advertising major roadworks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The signs say that the works are set to begin from April 3 until September 1. "We apologise for any inconvenience,” the sign reads.

Signs have gone up on the stretch of the A4500 between Harpole and Upton
Signs have gone up on the stretch of the A4500 between Harpole and Upton
Signs have gone up on the stretch of the A4500 between Harpole and Upton
Most Popular

This newspaper contacted West Northants Council (WNC) for more information.

Conservative councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member in charge of highways, said the works are part of a new housing development in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Larratt said: “WNC and our contractor, Kier, are working with the developer to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

"The works are essential to connect utilities to the new housing development.

"The only lane closure will be on the eastbound carriageway heading towards Northampton, and there will be no closures towards the access for the M1.

"People are advised to stay up to date by visiting: one.network.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been traffic chaos in the Harpole and Duston area since the summer as three housing developments are all being built at the same time, which will see hundreds of properties built in fields between Duston and Harpole.

Five-week roadworks in Berrywood Road, Duston started on Monday, February 20 and should end this Monday (March 27).

However, the next set of works in Berrywood Road are set to take place in April, according to WNC.

Miller Homes, which is building the Norwood Quarter housing development opposite Weggs Farm Road, is scheduled to start work on the roundabout at the the junction of Roman Road, Berrywood Road and Sandy Lane but there is still some agreements to complete before this goes ahead, according to West Northants Council (WNC).

Miller HomesNorthampton