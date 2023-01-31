Revealed: site plan unveiled for 334 new home development in Northampton

New homes builder, Miller Homes South Midlands, has provided househunters with a first glimpse at the site plan of its debut Northamptonshire development, Miller Homes @ Norwood Quarter.

The first release of homes at Miller Homes @ Norwood Quarter have recently launched online, and will be followed closely by a showhome launch in Spring 2023.

The site plan for the new neighbourhood reveals where the two to five-bedroom energy-efficient homes and apartments will be situated.

Site plan for Miller Homes @ Norwood Quarter

Located on the edge of Northampton, Miller Homes @ Norwood Quarter is close to the canal village of Harpole, just a stone’s throw away from beautiful open countryside and Northampton’s town centre.

The development is ideal for commuters being just a five-minute drive to Junction 16 of the M1 offering direct links to both London and Birmingham.

Ben Massey, divisional managing director for Miller Homes South Midlands, said:

“I’m pleased to be able to unveil the site plan for our first Northamptonshire development, Norwood Quarter. The site plan will allow househunters to see how the new neighbourhood is to be laid out, so they can get an even closer glimpse at what life may be like here.