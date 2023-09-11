Northamptonshire pub boss speaks out after young motorcyclist tragically dies on notorious road outside of premises

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a busy pub in Northamptonshire has spoken out following a fatal motorcycle crash on a busy road just outside the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt message to the community, The Narrow Boat operator has addressed concerns with the stretch of road outside the pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s tragically died on the A5 outside The Narrow Boat pub in Weedon on Sunday morning (September 10) at around 10.20am.

The pub boss said on social media: “The tragic accident that occurred on the A5 yesterday is heart breaking for all involved. All of us at The Narrow Boat send our condolences to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life…and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was involved.

"I want to make everyone aware of what we're already doing to try to alleviate the issues around the location of the pub.

“We have, and always have since I took on the lease, asked the delivery companies to park their vans and lorries in the car park. We won't be accepting deliveries unless their vehicles are parked safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have spoken to Wells & Co [pub owners] about the car park entrance and am waiting to hear their thoughts. I would appreciate any thoughts on how it can be made safer.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash. The Chron is choosing at this time not to reveal the man's name.

“No team members park in front of the pub anymore. This land does not belong to the pub so we cannot stop people parking there…but I have ordered signs asking people to park mindfully in respect of the junction.

“I have reported the vans parked on the canal bridge to the Highways Agency and urge anyone reading this to do the same. We have seen push chairs, young children and dogs being led onto the carriageway of the A5 to get around these vehicles, as they leave no pavement space.

“I have also spoken to the police and highways about a reduction in the speed limit around the junction, mirrors for extra visibility, and speed cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there is anything else any one would like to raise with me, I am happy to receive any feedback. Please pop in and speak to me.”

Weedon Bec Parish Council Chair, Tony Crease, said the road has been ‘cause for concern for a number of years’.

Mr Crease said: “This stretch of the A5 has been a cause for concern for a number of years and the parish council has made a number of requests and suggestions to try to make the area safer. The A5 is the responsibility of Highways England, which says it does not consider it necessary to alter the road layout or the speed limit.

“Sadly there has been another fatal accident in this area on Sunday and a young life has been lost, our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The parish council will again make contact with Highways England to request urgent changes to the road layout.”