Motorcyclist, in his 20s, died at scene of crash on A5 in Northamptonshire

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the busy road
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 11th Sep 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash. The Chron is choosing at this time not to reveal the man's name.

Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the A5 yesterday.

At around 10.20am on Sunday, September 10, there was a collision at the junction with Heyford Lane, opposite the Narrow Boat Inn, in Stowehill, just outside Weedon Bec.

It involved the drivers of a grey Peugeot 207 and a blue BMW 520D, and the rider of a black Suzuki GSF 600 K4 motorcycle.

Sadly the rider of the Suzuki, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the crash last night. This newspaper is choosing not to reveal the man’s name at this time.

Police closed the entire stretch of A5 in both directions for around nine hours yesterday.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has information about it, including dash-cam or CCTV of any of the vehicles involved, to get in touch if they have not already done so.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000563054 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.