Police close major route through Northamptonshire for much of the day following serious crash

Police closed the entire A5 stretch in both directions between Weedon and the A43 due to a ‘serious collision’.

Emergency services were called to the A5 in Northamptonshire following a serious collision.

999 calls were made at 10.20am this morning (Sunday) to reports of a crash on the busy stretch of road between Weedon and Towcester.

At 10.57am National Highways East Midlands said the A5 was closed in both directions between Weedon and the A43 due to a ‘serious collision’.At 11.33am Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers are dealing with an incident at Watling Street, Weedon. The road is closed and will be for the foreseeable. Please avoid the area. Many thanks in advance.”

At 7.40pm Highways confirmed that all lanes had reopened.

@HighwaysEMIDS said: “The earlier collison has now cleared."

‘Incident here’ signs have been put up outside the Narrowboat pub just south of Weedon which are put up by police following serious collisions to help appeal for witnesses.