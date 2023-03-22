Large police cordon set up and air ambulance called to serious incident on main route through Northampton
The air ambulance has reportedly landed
A large police cordon has been set up following an incident in Northampton.
Traffic is building up on Harborough Road this afternoon (March 22) following an incident at the Cock Inn Hotel junction in Kingsthorpe.
The air ambulance attended and has now left the scene. Police officers have cordoned off part of the road and a number of road ambulances are on scene.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area as congestion is building.
Northamptonshire Police tweeted: “We’re currently at the scene of an incident in Harborough Road, Northampton.
“The road is closed between the Cock Hotel junction and the Kingsthorpe Waitrose.
“Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route until further notice.”
The force has been contacted for further comment.
More to follow.