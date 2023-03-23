'Any information could help': Police issue statement where 16-year-old was fatally stabbed in Northampton

Police are urging anyone with information – no matter how small – about the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old in Northampton to get in touch.

Superintendent Rachael Handford from Northamptonshire Police gave at statement in Kingsthorpe where a murder investigation was launched yesterday (Wednesday March 22).

Four males were arrested following the incident and they all remain in police custody at this time, “as investigations continue at a fast pace”.

Superintendent Handford said: “They all remain in police custody at this time while investigations continue at a fast pace.

“This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident. We know it can have an enormous impact on neighbourhoods and the wider community.

"Whilst we believe that this was an isolated incident, we know people are very shocked and upset by what has happened and our officers will staying in the Kingsthorpe area over the coming days to provide reassurance and be on hand if anyone has any concerns.

"I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene and tried to help us as well as those people who have subsequently contacted us with information about the incident.

Superintendent Rachael Handford from Northamptonshire Police at the scene of the Kingsthorpe stabbing.

"Without the support from the community the investigation would not be in the position it is in now. That is community.

"With that, we would also encourage people with information, however small, to get in touch with us a soon as they can, if they have not already done so.

“Any little detail may assist our investigation. And we would rather have small pieces of information that are well meaning and then not use them, than not have them at all."

More floral tributes have been left at the scene of the incident.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene and Kingsthorpe College remains closed today.

Four people – including a 14-year-old boy – were arrested following the incident. The others include a 49-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old.

In a police statement released on Wednesday, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made this evening, and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

People gathered to pay their respects at the scene of the murder investigation in Kingsthorpe.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the Kingsthorpe area to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Police also said house-to-house enquiries and an increased police presence will remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

