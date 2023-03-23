Floral tributes at scene as murder investigation launched after 16-year-old stabbed in Northampton

Floral tributes have been placed where a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police has launched a murder investigation after the boy was stabbed on Wednesday (March 22) near the Cock Hotel in Kingsthorpe.

This morning (Thursday March 23), police remain at the scene and a cordon, as well as a tent, are still in place. Kingsthorpe College is also closed to pupils today.

Flowers laid at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council will hold a minute’s silence for the boy – who has not yet been officially named – at its full council meeting tonight.

Four people – including a 14-year-old boy – were arrested following the incident. The others include a 49-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old.

In a police statement released on Wednesday, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

The police cordon remains in place this morning (Thursday March 23).

“Arrests were promptly made this evening, and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the Kingsthorpe area to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Police also said house-to-house enquiries and an increased police presence will remain in the area, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support the community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

