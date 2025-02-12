Gas company responds after temporary traffic light failure causes 'chaos' for hundreds of Northampton motorists

A gas company has responded after a temporary traffic light failure on a busy road in Northampton caused 'chaos' for hundreds of motorists.

Temporary traffic lights on Harlestone Road, at the junction with Firsview Drive, stopped working at around midday on Monday (February 10).

The lights have been in place since January 6 while Cadent completes major gas works, which are expected to be completed by March 28.

One motorist said: “Avoid Harlestone Road. They have temporary traffic lights outside Lidl again, and they are all on red permanently. It's just taken me 40 minutes to do a three-minute trip.”

Another said: “This is so annoying. It takes forever to get through these traffic lights.”

Another added: “All lights on red. Absolute chaos.”

Responding, a Cadent spokesman said: “Unfortunately, there was a fault with the traffic management system last night. To remedy this, we will now have the lights manned by an operative from 7am until 7 pm each day.”

This is not the first time Cadent’s temporary traffic lights have failed, leaving hundreds of motorists stuck in long queues of traffic.

Temporary traffic lights on Main Road, Duston, stopped working in December during morning rush hour, creating major disruptions.