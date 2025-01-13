'Delays likely' for thousands of motorists as THREE-MONTH gas works begin on busy road in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:36 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 16:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Delays are ‘likely' for thousands of motorists as THREE-MONTH gas works have began on a busy road in Northampton.

Gas works started on Harlestone Road, at the crossroads next to the Lidl supermarket, on Monday (January 6).

Cadent says it is replacing old pipes with new plastic ones, which will prepare the area for ‘greener gas in the future’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Temporary four-way traffic lights are currently in place at the crossroads, causing traffic chaos in the area.

Major three-month gas works have began in Harlestone Road and are set to last until March 28.Major three-month gas works have began in Harlestone Road and are set to last until March 28.
Major three-month gas works have began in Harlestone Road and are set to last until March 28.

Delays are likely, according to Cadent, and queues are expected to back up in all directions at peak times.

According to Cadent, the works are expected to take until Friday, March 28.

The gas works are probably linked to the thousands of new homes being built at the Dallington Grange housing estate next to Harlestone Firs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cadent is also undertaking major gas works in the Weedon Road area of St James, which are likely to cause delays for many.

In addition, West Northants Council is closing the A4500 from Upton to Kislingbury overnight, starting tonight (Monday) until Saturday, January 18, to resurface the road.

Related topics:NorthamptonCadentLidl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice