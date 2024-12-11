Northampton motorists angry after being caught in early morning traffic chaos caused by temporary traffic light failure

Main Road, Duston.

Motorists in a busy part of Northampton have slammed broken temporary traffic lights after they caused chaos this morning (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary traffic lights in Main Road, Duston, reportedly stopped working this morning during rush hour, creating major disruptions.

The lights have been in place since November 21 while Cadent completes gas works and are expected to be removed by December 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many motorists took to social media to vent their frustrations.

One person said: “It’s embarrassing. Every month they seem to find an excuse to dig it up. Work should be round the clock to get it done, not two hours three days a week like it seems to be.”

Another added: “Total lack of planning and communication with all the companies involved. Absolutely disgraceful. Just seem to want to cause havoc at the most inconvenient times.”

One comment read: “Please be considerate when cutting through Southfield or Orchard Way. The speed cars are flying down is awful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person said: "Absolute hero coordinating traffic! If anyone knows who he was, please tell him he’s a legend!"

Another commented: "It was mayhem. Had to do a detour to get my son to school on time. Mill Lane residents will be pleased when it’s completed too!!"

One final comment read: “My daughter was 4 minutes late for work because she had to wait 20 minutes in traffic. In the end, my mum directed her so she was only 4 minutes late!”

Responding, a WNC spokeswoman said: “These essential gas works are being carried out by Cadent Gas who have statutory rights to undertake works in the highway. We were made aware of an issue with their temporary traffic lights this morning which was reported to them. The issue was due to a faulty battery cable in one light that was resolved quickly and is being replaced today to avoid further issues arising. The temporary traffic lights are manually operated from 7am to 7pm so someone is on site to deal with and report any further issues. We understand that this may have caused delays for motorists and appreciate their patience whilst these works are completed.”