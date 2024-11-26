THIRD day of no trains at Northampton Railway Station as flooding continues to cause issues

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:03 BST

No trains will operate at Northampton Railway Station for a THIRD day, as flooding continues to cause travel issues.

London Northwestern Railway has confirmed that no trains will run through Northampton on Wednesday (November 27).

The station was closed on Monday (November 25) after Storm Bert left the area severely flooded, including the railway lines. According to Network Rail, engineers are working urgently to clean up and repair flood-damaged tracks and signalling equipment.

Replacement buses were able to run on Monday afternoon and on Tuesday (November 26), as flooding around the station subsided.

Trains will not operate at Northampton Railway Station on Wednesday November 27, for the third day.Trains will not operate at Northampton Railway Station on Wednesday November 27, for the third day.
According to London Northwestern Railway, replacement buses are also being ordered for Wednesday to connect passengers to Northampton.

A limited train service will run from Milton Keynes to London Euston, from Birmingham to Rugby and Crewe to Rugby.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Vital signalling and telecoms equipment, as well as hundreds of metres of cables were submerged for hours.

"Before the railway can be safely reopened for trains to run, affected equipment needs to be assessed, repaired and thoroughly tested."

