'CHAOS' as delays 'likely' until CHRISTMAS for thousands of motorists using major road in and out of Northampton

Delays are ‘likely’ for thousands of motorists until CHRISTMAS while roadworks take place on a major road in and out of Northampton.

Works on the area around Harlestone Road roundabout, next to Harlestone Firs, began on September 23and are set to continue until December 13, according to traffic reports.

The works involve widening the carriageway and building new footways on all approaches near the Harlestone Road roundabout.

Four-way traffic signals are in place, already leading to heavy congestion, with single-file queues forming in all directions.

Four-way traffic lights are in place at Harlestone Road roundabout, next to Harlestone Firs, until December 13.

One motorist said: “It’s causing chaos.” Another reported that it took them 15 minutes to get through the area on Monday (September 30) at 3.30pm.

It’s believed these roadworks are part of infrastructure improvements to accommodate the 3,000 new homes being built at the Harlestone Grange estate, just off the roundabout, where the new North West Relief Road is also under construction.

The Chronicle & Echo has contacted West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for more information. The council has yet to respond.

There are also signs in the area indicating that the works will start on September 30 and last for two weeks. However, traffic expert websites report that the works actually began on September 23 and are scheduled to finish on December 13.

The situation is compounded by nearby roadworks, including two-way traffic signals on Nobottle Road for National Grid utility works until November 11. On Weedon Road, a westbound lane closure remains in place until November 17 as old gas pipes are replaced in preparation for greener gas solutions, according to Cadent.

Drivers hoping to avoid delays in the area by taking Sandy Lane Relief Road may not find it much better — the road is only partially open via a temporary link, and the extra traffic could see it becoming busier than normal.