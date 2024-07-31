Work to begin 'imminently' on controversial 3,000-home housing estate next to Northampton woodland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to build thousands of new houses in Northampton is set to begin “imminently”.

Persimmon Homes has completed the purchase of land from the Trustees of the Althorp Estate, thus “unlocking” the major Harlestone Grange housing development.

The developer confirmed it is starting the first phase of the expansive 3,000-home Harlestone Grange housing estate, situated on land between Harlestone Firs and Kings Heath.

Zac Hurst, managing director for Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “This is a hugely exciting development that will not only unlock a whole host of new homes for local people but will also generate significant job opportunities throughout the project's lifespan and leave lasting community benefits.

Persimmon Homes is set to begin work on Harlestone Grange "imminently".

“Work is set to begin imminently on site, and we are proud to have hit this milestone in what will be a beautiful, thriving new development on an historic estate.”

In February 2021, despite hundreds of objections from residents, Northampton Borough Council granted planning permission for the development.

Harlestone Grange will deliver up to 3,000 new homes: 1,933 will be built by Persimmon Homes, 967 by David Wilson Homes, and 100 additional homes will be managed by West Northamptonshire Council.

The site also has planning approval for a secondary school, two primary schools, 7.2 hectares of employment land, a local centre, the redevelopment of Grange Farm for a pub, restaurant, café, or hotel, the extension of the North West bypass, and open space on land between Harlestone Firs and Kings Heath.

The first phase of homes will be built in the southwest corner of the site, next to Harlestone Firs and adjacent to the under-construction £54.5 million North West Relief Road (NWRR) that runs to the northwest of the site.

These initial 329 homes will include 305 free market properties and 24 ‘affordable’ homes, according to planning papers.

The scheme is set to bring a range of community benefits, according to the developers, including a total of £28 million pledged towards the nearby area.

As part of the wider development, over 8,000 new trees will be planted to replace around 2,000 that have been cut down in Harlestone Firs to make way for the site and the North West Relief Road (NWRR).

Campaigners have heavily criticised the plans.

Jake Blackburn and Mark Higgs at Local Research previously said: “Northampton has a chronic shortage of social housing, and this entire development does nothing to address the problem. It simply replaces vital community green space with the wrong mix of housing.

“The lives of people around Kingsthorpe, Dallington, and Harlestone will be impacted for the next 10 -15 years. Furthermore, objections to the development have been completely ignored from 2014 to the present day. Developer profit outweighs local best interests and needs.”