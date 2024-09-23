Latest update on the progress of 'much-anticipated' unfinished major relief road in Northampton
Sandy Lane, located between Duston and Harpole, faced a year-long closure from June 2023 to June 2024 for reconstruction, part of a larger plan to accommodate hundreds of new homes in the area.
Although the northern section of the road—from Berrywood Road—partially reopened in June 2024 via a temporary link, the southern section, which is intended to connect to the A4500, remains unresolved.
The southern stretch has been dubbed the "road to nowhere" as it has not yet been linked up and has been fenced off since 2009.
WNC Leader Councillor Adam Brown had previously indicated that the southern section should be fully opened before the end of 2024; however, it is not known if that timeline is still accurate.
Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, has provided a latest update about what is being done to sort the issue out.
He said: “Work is underway to agree moving forward the final stage to complete the Sandy Lane Relief Road. Discussions with Homes England have been very constructive, and we believe there is a way forward which will see this road completed as soon as possible.
"Good progress is being made and believe we will be able to provide more details in the very near future on the opportunities for opening this much-anticipated stretch of road.”
Duston and Harpole have been affected by the long delays in getting the road opened and the ever-growing number of houses in the area.
Councillor Paul Enright-King, Chair of Duston Parish Council, said: “The sooner this road is completed, the better it will be for our community. Duston has been experiencing heavy traffic for some time, and we hope the completion of this relief road will help alleviate that pressure by diverting traffic away. While we are really pleased to hear this progress, we are still awaiting the final details of completing the relief road and look forward to seeing how it will be fully realised. Completion of the Sandy Lane Relief Road is something we have wanted to see happen for a long time.”
He thanked councillor Larratt's and councillor Matt Golby (Duston ward) for their efforts.
