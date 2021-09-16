Busy road on edge of Northampton CLOSED until weekend for 'vital' works

The road is currently closed

A busy road on the edge of Northampton is closed for vital works ahead of more roadworks.

Anglian Water crews have been carrying out routine maintenance work in Sandy Lane, near Harpole since yesterday morning (Wednesday, September 15).

The water company said this work will finish by Saturday (September 18) in time for resurfacing works in the same stretch of road to go ahead on the same day.

Sandy Lane is closed between the Kislingbury roundabout and the turning into Harpole

The road is currently closed between its turning into Harpole and the roundabout towards Kislingbury.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “Our teams are carrying out some routine maintenance on the water network ahead of road resurfacing being carried out by Highways England from Saturday.

"While we carry out this vital work, some water may be visible to road users – this is just us checking our water quality and is nothing to worry about.

"In order to keep our engineers, customers and road users safe, we have closed Sandy Lane to carry out this work. We understand the inconvenience of closing Sandy Lane, which is why we have coordinated this work to coincide with its closure by Highways England.

Anglian Water is checking the water quality

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience while this work takes place.”

The water works have also come at the same time as roadworks on the adjoining A4500, which are taking place between 8pm until 6am until Friday (September 17).