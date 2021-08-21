Busy road near Northampton CLOSED for three weekends during major resurfacing works

A busy road near Northampton is set to be closed over the next three weekends for resurfacing works.

Northamptonshire Highways start patching and resurfacing works in Sandy Lane, Harpole, today (Saturday, August 21).

The works will be from the A4500 up to the roundabout meeting Berrywood Road.

Sandy Lane will be closed for the next three weekends September 12.

This means the whole road will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 6pm until Sunday, September 12.

A council spokesman said access will not be permitted during working hours; emergency vehicles will be given access; and that Stagecoach will be unable to serve Harpole when works are taking place and bus stops will be suspended.

Cllr Phil Larratt, from West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our priority is to keep the highway network open and safe. However, we sometimes need to close roads to carry out highway repairs to improve road journeys and enhance local communities.

“When programming works, we consider the impact on all road users and plan our works to minimise disruption. We do understand that the closure will be inconvenient but works can only be completed safely and efficiently with this in place.

“We really appreciate residents’ cooperation and hope that any inconvenience will be tolerated for the duration of the works as they will significantly improve this route. I would like to thank you for your understanding, patience, and co-operation.”

Weather can affect the programme and dates may change, with people advised to check the on-site signs for the latest information.

The latest information about highway works on the network can also be found at https://one.network, www.kierwsp.co.uk/news and on Twitter @nnhighways.