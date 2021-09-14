Major road in and out of Northampton will be CLOSED overnight for the rest of the working week

The sign near the A4500 next to Harpole

A major road in and out of Northampton is set to be closed overnight this week.

The A4500 from Junction 16 of the M1 up to Weedon Road Roundabout near Sainsbury's is set to be closed overnight in different stretches, in both directions, until Friday (September 17).

The stretch of road between Junction 16 and the Sandy Lane roundabout near South View will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am between Tuesday (September 14) and Friday.

The A4500 next to Harpole was being coned off earlier today (Tuesday)

The stretch between Sandy Lane roundabout and the Weedon Road roundabout, near Sainsbury's, will be closed tonight and tomorrow (September 14 and 15) between 8pm and 6am.

West Northamptonshire Council is responsible for the works.

A diversion route is in place.