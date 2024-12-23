Controversial litter enforcement company in Northampton pockets £350k in fines since 2021 – with WNC taking 10% share

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial litter enforcement company operating in Northampton has made over £350k in fines in the past four years – with the council taking a 10% cut.

Kingdom Services, contracted by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to enforce litter fines in the town, has collected £356,000 in fines since October 2021.

WNC has received around £36,000 — 10 per cent of the total — while the remaining £320,000 has been pocketed by Kingdom, according to a Freedom of Information request submitted by this newspaper.

The yearly income collected through Fixed Penalty Notices since 2021 (when WNC first formed) is as follows:

Conservative councillor Matt Golby is in charge of the enforcement scheme at West Northants Council.

2021/22: £59,000

2022/23: £149,000

2023/24: £107,000

Apr–Sep 2024: £40,000

We posed the following questions to WNC regarding the litter enforcement scheme:

Is the 10% of the money raised worth the ill will people have towards this company?

Where does the revenue WNC receives go?

Why don’t litter wardens focus on major fly-tipping instead of targeting minor offenders?

What oversight does WNC have regarding Kingdom’s employee practices and complaints about enforcement?

WNC declined to comment on all questions.

Kingdom Services was asked by this newspaper:

Kingdom has been criticised by some parts of the public and former employees for your enforcement tactics. Is the bottom line for Kingdom just about making money instead of hoping to clean up Northampton?

In response, a Kingdom spokeswoman said: “Our service in Northampton is to support the council in making the community a greener, safer place. This service is paid for by the minority who choose to litter, and without this service, the cost of clean-up would be passed on to the majority who do not litter or fly-tip. Our business model is free of charge for local authorities, who, as we know, have to make every penny count."

The spokeswoman added: “Kingdom is committed to paying our staff Real Living Wages and holidays, as well as NI contributions and pensions. We also provide the council with a back-office FPN system, payment systems, storage, and administration for representation and prosecution."

A former Kingdom worker, who spent 15 months with the company as a team leader, recently revealed the ‘grim reality’ of working as an enforcement agent. He said: "You’re hiding in cars, driving up and down the streets... it’s wrong. You were told to leave your morals and integrity at the door. You’re expected to go out on Christmas Eve and issue the same amount of tickets. We hated it.

"They expect you to target the NHS, outside hospitals, the train station, Cheyne Walk, adult schools. We were told that’s where a lot of smokers are, that’s where we should go. "They expect a minimum number of tickets a day, which is five a day, or 100 tickets a month per person. A fine is between £100 and £150. It’s based on commission after 10 tickets a week; anything after 10, you earn £5 a ticket. You are financially incentivised to ticket more people. "The council doesn’t pay them at all. Kingdom pays the council to do the contract. Kingdom has promised to pay the council X amount of money a month. Let’s say it’s £5k a month, that’s what they’re expected to pay, so they aim for 600 tickets a month, which is between £60k to £90k a month. The council gets £5k, and Kingdom keeps the rest."

The former worker also offered advice to avoid fines, adding: "By not providing details, you will get away without a fine. 10 out of 10 times."