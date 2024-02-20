Villagers plead for developers to 'please stop' building hundreds more homes on the edge of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Villagers have objected in their droves against plans to build hundreds more homes in nearby green fields on the edge of Northampton.

Plans to build 450 homes on farmland just off Nobottle Road near Harpole are progressing – and residents aren’t happy.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has recently told the applicant, Davidsons Developments Ltd, that an Environmental Impact Assessment is not needed for the first 100 homes and a new roundabout.

The first 100 homes are earmarked to be built within the red boundary, according to plans. With the remaining 350 spread out across the remaining fields.

A WNC officer said: “The local planning authority is of the opinion that the proposed development would be unlikely to have significant effects on the environment.”

Multiple housing developments are already currently being built in the area, including Norwood Quarter, Western Gate, Harlestone Park and more. Once complete, the area will be home to thousands of new residents.

Sandy Lane has also been closed since June, with Harpole being used as a shortcut for hundreds of motorists looking to get on to the A4500 and M1.

And it appears Harpole has had enough, with around 50 objections submitted by residents against this latest likely new development.

Harpole Parish Council (HPC) said: “Concerns have been raised about the new roundabout that has just received planning permission for the top of Road Hill. This will be the entrance to a new estate of 450 houses. The concern is that all traffic going to A4500 will come from there down through the village rather than onto the Sandy Lane Relief Road.

"As yet the planning application for the houses has not been submitted and whilst the council have an idea it is coming because Davidsons have presented to the council, we do not have the details and cannot comment until it is open for consultation. The council will discuss the application at a public meeting when it can. Everyone will be able to attend and give their opinion. However, the council would need planning reasons to say they object and can’t just say we have enough building happening.

"It is to be remembered that all the housing developments springing up will form part of Harpole.”

One resident objected, saying: “I understand new houses need to be built but sensible planning could avoid the increase of traffic through Harpole. We have been living with the impact of closing Sandy Lane before the new relief road is built. The village is entirely unsuitable to become a corridor for traffic. It seems unfair that large-scale planning can destroy the nature of a historical village.

"It is obvious that residents from the new estate will take the short, straight route through Harpole to join the A45 and the M1. This could be mitigated by siting the exit from Harlestone Manor further along Roman Road to encourage drivers towards the relief road. Bypasses are being constructed around other villages in the area but Harpole seems to be a casualty for the benefit of others.”

One person simply said: “Please stop.”

Another added: “The beautiful countryside that Northamptonshire is famous for is being eroded by you. Soon all that will remain are large identical housing estates. That will be your legacy for future generations.”