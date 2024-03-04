Second section of finished paving opens as part of historic £10m refurbishment of Northampton’s Market Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are one step nearer to the long-awaited completion of the town’s historic Market Square £10m redevelopment as another section of new paving opens to the public.

The pathway – which stretches from the bottom of Abington Street and up past the former entrance to Market Walk heading towards the Grosvenor Centre – was unveiled today (Monday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new stretch of paving was opened to the public today (Monday March 4)

The cobbles used as part of the transformation of Northampton’s historic market square have been retained from the previous paving where possible, and sympathetically restored to reuse as part of the regenerated space.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council said: “Visitors to Northampton town centre can now access the Grosvenor Centre from Abington Street alongside Market Walk as this section of completed paving at Market Square opens, which will help to provide increased connectivity to this part of the town.

“We are delighted that the existing cobbles have been restored and retained as part of the regeneration works, which provide a nod to the square’s history. Working closely with our partners Stepnell, it is great to see the project progress and reach important milestones such as this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further progress has been made in February as the light columns for the site were installed and four of the permanent market stalls arrived and have been fitted.

The remainder of the bespoke market stalls are due to arrive this month, which will sit alongside semi-mature trees which will be planted.Northampton’s long standing market traders were forced to move to Commercial Street car park at the start of 2023 when works commenced on the Market Square.

WNC said the design, cladding and colour of the new stalls ‘compliment the surroundings’, adding: “These stalls are a bespoke design with unique features, designed specifically for the needs of the Northampton Market traders. They are made of heavy-duty steel frames with robust cladding, which provides a sustainable and robust product.”