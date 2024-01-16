Here's why new stalls at Northampton's Market Square came from Italy – and why two officers made the trip abroad

“Could the UK not offer these rather than importing? Support this country and its local trade.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s why the council bought new stalls for Northampton Market Square from Italy instead of buying more locally – and why two officers made the trip abroad.

Bespoke stalls have been fitted in Northampton’s Market Square, as part of a £10m regeneration project transforming the town centre. The rejuvenation scheme saw works begin on the square in February 2023 and officials have said they are still on track for a summer 2024 opening date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriving from Italy, the stalls will offer a permanent location for small businesses trading in the market. Traders will be encouraged to put up branding and personalise their spaces. The vision for the area will also include high-quality seating and planting, a flexible event space, and a new water feature once the square is opened.

The new market stalls have been imported from Italy

When this news was first reported in December, many Chron readers were left asking why the stalls had to come from 1,200 miles away.

Marie Davis said: “Could the UK not offer these rather than importing? Support this country and its local trade.”

Patrick PGl Ents Grady said: “If they leave those poor traders down on St Peters Way car park much longer there will be no one to take on these new stalls. They will have gone bust by the time the Market Square is finished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Robinson said: “Could have used a local chippy or group of local chippys to build these instead of importing stuff. Plenty of very skilled tradesmen about who would be glad of the work.”

Symonds EF said: “The ones in Wellingborough are being removed to curb anti social behaviour.”

Pam Handley said: “It will look great - so much better for the stallholders too. Let’s embrace change instead of being negative, Northampton.”

This newspaper took on the public’s concerns and asked WNC: Why the new market stalls were sourced from Italy?; Why were local companies or even UK companies not used?; Whereabouts in Italy were they sourced from?; Did any councillors or members of WNC visit Italy?; If so, can we get details about the trips to Italy i.e. length of stay, cost of stay, those visiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Northants Council spokeswoman responded, saying: “The stalls were designed and manufactured by Asteco Industria (Prestige Kiosks) who won the contract to supply the stalls after a competitive tendering process which included UK based and European suppliers. Prestige offered the best quality product and also best value for money following this process.

“In line with the contractual requirements, the suppliers required an inspection of the stalls in Italy before delivery to the UK. The market stalls are high value items that are critical to the success of the Market Square redevelopment and any delays due to them being either faulty or not meeting the specification would have had major impacts on both the time and cost of delivering the project.