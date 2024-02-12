There is now just ONE remaining full time trader at Northampton's temporary market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is now just ONE full-time trader at Northampton’s temporary market.

Les at LJB Rutherfords key cutting service is currently the only full-time trader at Commercial Street car park, not including the food van units and other part-time traders.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

This comes after longstanding fruit and vegetable vendor Hung Vo has taken another six week break. It is not yet known when Hung will return.

Hung's empty stall has left a huge hole in the temporary market

Hung, who has had to sell his house to survive while down at Commercial Street, has been a longstanding critic of West Northants Council’s (WNC) decision to put traders down at Commercial Street car park during the £10m refurbishment of Market Square.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo in January, Hung said: “Do these councillors ever come down to the market? I’ve never seen one of them come down. Will they ever come down here to have a look what’s going on? It’s disgraceful. Two stalls. Everyone shut. No one walking past.”

Hung took a previous six-week vacation in the autumn because he was not making any money due to a lack of footfall.

On his return from that vacation, Hung said: “I went away for a few weeks because it cost me more to stand and staff. I made a mistake coming back. It's ridiculous. If I knew the situation was like this I would have taken another month off. I'd like to see them [WNC] work a month without getting paid.”

Here's what the temporary market looked like on Thursday (February 8)

The absence of Hung’s stall means that the temporary market site looks even emptier than usual, painting a picture of the traders’ struggle.

Les from LJB Rutherfords previously said: “Nothing's really changed. It feels like Groundhog Day every day. Nothing ever changes, and it's not going to. It will be exactly the same until we go up to the Market Square. It's depressing. It's been a very stressful year.”

Mick Andreoli, who runs a fruit and vegetable stall part time, said there is a ‘domino effect’ currently at the market. He said: "Less people come, fewer traders stand. It's become a domino effect. We've got no traders, no people. It's very disheartening.”

It was recently revealed by this newspaper that West Northants Council has spent £40,000 out of an allocated £150,000 on entertainment to attract footfall at the temporary market – including £21,000 on an ice rink.

Les Rutherford and Hung Vo in January

However, many of the traders say they would have preferred financial compensation rather than the entertainment.

Hung previously said: "I don't get why they've spent so much money on entertainment here [to attract more footfall], nobody came. Why couldn't they help us financially instead of wasting money on entertainment?"

A WNC spokeswoman previously said: “The council is working with traders to offer support during the temporary relocation. Areas the council has provided support, including free rent, utilities, and facilities for traders. As well as, one-hour free parking and a free taxi to the market from the bus station and the detailed events program.

