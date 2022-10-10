A pilot scheme which leaves public money paying bills for clearing fly-tipping on private land has been extended for another 12 months in West Northamptonshire.

Local authorities already cover costs of removing rubbish dumped in streets and countryside.

Landowners are left to facing own clean-up costs for any fly-tipping that takes place on farms and other private property.

Farmers and private landowners can continue applying for grants to clear up fly-tipped rubbish

That changed last year when a county-wide scheme funded by county crime commissioner Stephen Mold allowed victims to apply for council grants of up to £1,500 towards the cost of having rubbish cleared away and to support them in making land less vulnerable to fly-tippers in the future.

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for regulatory services at the Tory-run council, said: “West Northamptonshire is a beautiful district and it is very disappointing that some individuals decide to fly-tip their waste rather than dispose of it in a responsible and legal manner.

"Quite rightly these individuals risk heavy fines and possible imprisonment when caught and prosecuted.

“I am very pleased indeed that the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has been able to extend this pilot and help farmers and landowners on the frontline of this important issue.”

Fly-tippers face a £400 fixed penalty notice but can wind up in court facing unlimited fines or up to six months imprisonment if identified.

A number of residents have also been prosecuted this year after assigning unregistered cowboys to take away rubbish which then wound up dumped.

But Labour councillors believe the clean-up scheme does not tackle the issue of fly-tipping in Northampton and that greater deterrents are needed.

Councillor Enam Haque said recently: “Enough is enough. Residents have had enough. Councillors have had enough. We need to catch the culprits. We need more CCTV and more enforcement officers.”

Following one incident near the town centre earlier this year which saw mattresses, a pram, shopping trolley and bin bags dumped in a street, Councillor Danielle Stone told this newspaper: “Councillors report it. Neighbours report it. It gets cleared but the culprits are not prosecuted. Why?”

Councillor Bob Purser told last month’s council meeting: “Our present approach is not working. We need a joined up approach.

“It was reported that 3,980 incidents of fly-tipping had been cleared up in the first quarter of this year. It was presented as a success, it's not. It's an indication that we've got a huge problem.”

Cllr Purser added: “We are not tackling the problem at the source. We aspire to be a clean and green West Northants but we're going backwards at the moment. Residents are frustrated, some are angry.”

Cabinet member Phil Larratt said: “Enforcement action against litter and fly-tipping is the key deterrent and since April this year the council has issued a total of 123 fixed penalty notices for waste offences in West Northants.