"We've got a huge problem in this town," says Labour councillor calling for urgent action over fly-tipping and litter in Northampton.

At a full council meeting on Thursday night (September 29), the Labour Group put forward a motion calling for the Conservative-run West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to review the way it is currently dealing with fly-tipping.

Addressing the full council, Labour councillor Bob Purser said: "This is the point of our business tonight, the state of our streets.

Flytipping in Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our present approach is not working. We need a joined up approach.

"It was reported that 3,980 incidents of fly-tipping had been cleared up in the first quarter of this year. It was presented as a success, it's not. It's an indication that we've got a huge problem.

"We are not tackling the problem at the source. We aspire to be a clean and green West Northants but we're going backwards at the moment. Residents are frustrated, some are angry."

Councillor Purser's party called for a summit involving the "key people" with the task of coming up with a "joined up action plan".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Phil Larratt, portfolio holder for the environment at WNC, said he thinks WNC is tackling the problem of fly-tipping through enforcement action.

He said: "I was surprised to learn that we are actually dealing with 44 clearances a day, that is too much and is unacceptable. We've really got to tackle the problem. With that said, I think we are tackling it.

"Enforcement action against litter and fly-tipping is the key deterrent and since April this year the council has issued a total of 123 fixed penalty notices for waste offences in West Northants. There's also a total 31 active prosecution cases, the majority of which are against fly-tipping.

"That is the track we are going down [prosecution]. We want to see an increased use in CCTV...that will enable us to, hopefully, undertake more enforcement, which is what appears to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we are doing a hell of a lot on this and I don't think we will be supporting this motion. We will continue on the path we're going. We will increase our enforcement action. We will deploy more CCTV and, hopefully, that will lead to a better situation."

Semilong resident Jayne West, who has been campaigning against fly-tipping in the town for years, says she has become “depressed” over the “unacceptable levels of fly-tipping”.

Addressing the council, she said: "The longstanding problems of litter, fly-tipping and landlord and shop behaviour are at unacceptable levels. This has caused me anger and frustration and I'm now depressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This beautiful town does not deserve to be neglected in this way. To open your front door in central Northampton and look at this dreadful state of affairs, it's depressing.

"What we need to do is have an immediate task force, an immediate zero tolerance approach. We have to stop using these ridiculous open recycling bins that blow trash around the town every single week.

"This is going to take some serious attention."