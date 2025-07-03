£12 million allocated as Sixfields and Weston Favell revealed as two areas in Northampton where 108 temporary homes could be placed

Plans for more than 100 relocatable, modular temporary accommodation units in Northampton have taken a step forward.

More than £12 million has been allocated to bring the plans to fruition in a bid to tackle “significant challenges” in finding short-term accommodation for those who find themselves homeless. The council previously said the units are estimated to save approximately £667,000 annually by providing a more cost-effective alternative to current temporary housing solutions, such as hotel rooms.

A council spokesman said: “The council has significant challenges in finding and funding short-term accommodation for local people within West Northamptonshire who find themselves homeless.

A similar modular housing scheme in Milton Keynes.

“Under the Housing Act 1996, councils must make temporary housing available to those with a priority need. This is typically families with children, pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those who are particularly vulnerable.

“Sometimes, the only thing available is a hotel room, which rarely meets the needs of families, and can add to the pressures they already face.

“In response, the council has proposed creating relocatable one and two-bedroom units which would help improve people’s lives while reducing costs.”

The two sites - both owned by the council - earmarked for the units are in Edgar Mobbs Way near Sixfields and off Birds Hill Walk in Weston Favell.

Birds Hill Walk would have 38 two-bedroom homes and Edgar Mobbs Way would have 14 one-bedroom and 56 two-bedroom homes. Each site would also have a community hub building, laundry facilities, cycle and refuse storage, and a children’s play area. There would also be a site office for use by council support staff during the day and out-of-hours security, as needed.

The units would be stacked to create two floors to make the most effective use of the space available, according to the council.

Councillor Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing, added: “This proposal allows us to create temporary accommodation which is better suited to people’s needs and saves taxpayers money.

“Nobody ever wants to find themselves and their family homeless, and if they do, they want the reassurance that someone can help solve the immediate worry of needing a roof over their head.

“These new units will create two small communities as the starting point for getting people back on their feet.

“They will have integrated local amenities, though the units can be moved elsewhere at any time, should the need arise.”

Now residents and businesses are being invited to see plans and offer feedback before they are submitted.

Public consultation events will take place on July 9 from 3.30pm - 8pm at Weston Favell Parish Hall and on July 16 from 3.30pm - 8pm at 1897 Suite, Sixfields Stadium.

Attendees will be able to view draft site layouts and plans and ask the project team any questions. Any feedback received will help shape the final plans before applications are submitted later this year, according to the council.