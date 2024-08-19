Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A capital budget of £12 million has been approved by the council to provide relocatable temporary accommodation across West Northamptonshire.

The plans include 100 units of relocatable temporary accommodation across two sites in Northampton. WNC says this will “reduce the reliance on expensive and less stable options like nightly lets and bed and breakfast accommodations”.

According to the council, the units are designed to be relocatable, ensuring maximum flexibility to help support residents in securing stable addresses. They are also estimated to save the council approximately £667,000 annually by providing a more cost-effective alternative to current temporary housing solutions.

One Angel Square, Northampton, headquarters of West Northamptonshire Council. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Councillor Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, said: "The approval of this significant investment in relocatable temporary accommodation marks a crucial step in our commitment to supporting those in need of housing in West Northamptonshire.

“By providing stable and cost-effective housing solutions, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for long-term benefits for our community.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to improving the quality of life for our residents and ensuring that everyone has access to safe and appropriate housing."

A council spokesman added that various strategies have been explored to tackle the housing crisis, including acquiring properties on the open market and increasing affordable housing delivery, but the temporary units are seen as “a necessary and innovative step to complement these efforts and ensure adequate housing provision for those with an immediate housing need until a permanent accommodation solution is found”.