Council exploring modular housing as alternative temporary accommodation for families in Northampton

Modular housing as an alternative temporary accommodation for families in Northampton is being explored by the council.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is exploring the option to address the growing need for temporary accommodation.

Officers from WNC attended Milton Keynes to view 70 new modular homes and assess if this form of temporary accommodation would be suitable in West Northamptonshire.

A similar modular housing scheme in Milton Keynes.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “Across the country we are seeing demand for temporary accommodation rocket due to cost of living increases and a lack of affordable housing.

“As a result, local authorities are having to source emergency temporary accommodation such as B&Bs and hotels for an unprecedented number of people, which is expensive for councils and taxpayers.

“Modular housing can be a cost-efficient alternative and would enable us to support families while they get back on their feet and help them to find more permanent accommodation.

“The council is actively exploring options to ensure we’re able to meet the safety and support needs of our vulnerable residents and address the growing demand for homes in West Northamptonshire.”

The three-storey modular homes are two-bedroom units and act as an alternative to providing B&B stays to families and individuals in urgent need of somewhere to stay.

The homes have furniture and contain a living/kitchen/dining space, a double-bedded room, a single/bunk bedroom and a shower room.

The units are intended for families to live in for up to 12 months during which time they would have access to support services including opportunities for training and work.

Modular housing in Milton Keynes saw the homes built in factories on a production line and then craned into place on housing estates.