Plans unveiled to open traditional Irish pub at former Subway restaurant in Northampton town centre

Plans have been unveiled to convert part of a listed building in Northampton into a traditional Irish pub.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to transform the former Subway restaurant at the City Building in Fish Street into a ‘Rosie O’Leary’s’ Irish boozer.

The applicant, DAT Limited, said in planning papers: “The proposed scheme is to re-brand the existing interior as a Rosie O’Leary's Irish themed venue. The only change to the existing external frontage will be the new signage which will be located over the previous one. The main alterations are to the interior of the site.

The former Subway site in Fish Street could be converted into a traditional Irish pub

"There will be new seating throughout, with booth seating in the mezzanine area. The tight space across the width of the venue will see lay-by pot shelves used to give customers a more intimate feel. The existing access to the mezzanine and basement will be retained.

"The new scheme aims to create an immediate difference and change the impression of the unit from a utilitarian shell to an inviting late night venue.”

There is currently one other Rosie O’Leary’s in England, situated in Chesterfield town centre. Its website says that it prides itself on “delicious drinks”, “stunning” whiskey cocktails, craft beers, Guinness “poured to perfection” and Irish coffee served up alongside some Irish food favourites and live music most weekends.

The applicant added: “The dispersal of the customers and guests at the end of the night is a fundamental element of the successful function of the venue and will be monitored closely by the management.”

Rosie O'Leary's is traditional Irish pub with a contemporary twist, according to its website

A decision is yet to be made by WNC.

A different application was submitted by Mills Hospitality Ltd in December, and later approved in January, to turn the site into a two-storey woodland bar.

If Rosie O’Leary’s is approved, it remains to be seen what will happen with the site.